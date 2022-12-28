Pune: Trio attempt to murder a man as a friend's death revenge

A group of three men attempted to shoot, stab, hit, and kill a man, causing panic near Shrinath Talkies on Tuesday night. They claimed that the complainant’s brother killed the accused’s friends, and they were seeking revenge.

On December 27, around 7:30 p.m., while going towards Shrinath Talkies on a two-wheeler from Shukrawar Peth police station, the accused, Rupesh Jadhav, fired a pistol at the head of the complainant, Shekhar Shinde, a resident of Keshavnagar Road, Manjari, intending to kill him. An unknown man, who was with the accused, hit him on his head and arm. They also stabbed and threatened to kill him because his brother murdered their mutual friend Akshay Valhal. A police report has been filed at the Faraskhana police station. Further investigation is going on.

Following the incident, Additional Police Commissioner Rajendra Dahale, DCP (Zone 1) Dr Sandeep Singh Gill, DCP (Crime) Amol Zende, ACP Satish Govekar, and Faraskhana Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Syed reached the spot.