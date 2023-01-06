Pune: Two arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh

The crime branch's anti-narcotics unit apprehended two people who came to sell drugs in the Yerwada area. They were arrested with mephedrone (MD), worth Rs 20 lakh. Afzal Imam Nadaf (26), a Solapur resident, and Arjun Vishnu Jadhav (32), a Lonavala resident, was detained. An anti-narcotics squad was monitoring the Yerwada area. At the time, it was learned that two people were going to sell drugs in the Sangamwadi area. A police team set a trap for both of them, arresting them and seizing mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh.

The police initiated proceedings against the accused, Arjun Jadhav, under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MOCCA). He granted bail six months ago. He started drug dealing after being released from prison. According to the investigation, Jadhav and Nadaf brought mephedrone from Mumbai. Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, Assistant Inspector Laxman Dhengle, Shailja Jankar, Manej Salunkhe, Maruti Pardhi, Vishal Dalvi, Rahul Joshi, Sandeep Shirke, and others took this action under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende.