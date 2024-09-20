Pune Violence: 24-Year Old Youth Dies from Gunshot Wounds in Khanapur Clash

Violent altercations between two groups led to firing between two groups near Kahanapur village in Pune district on Saturday. A 24-year-old youth identified as Somnath Ananta Wagh was critically injured as bullets pierced his chest. In the latest update in the case, Somnath was declared dead by the doctors.

The Haveli police have deployed a police force in the Khanapur village to avoid any law and order violations after Somnath Wagh was declared dead by the doctors. As per the police, the accused Chetan alias Dadya Javalkar fired two bullets at Somnath, and the bullets entered Somnath's chest. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. However, Somnath was declared dead by the doctors during treatment.

A murder case has been registered at the Haveli police station and the police have arrested Chetan alias Dadya Javalkar, Yash alias Mamya Javalkar and Praveen Sambare involved in the attack. The incident occurred on Saturday between two groups who were known to each other. The accused and the deceased attended a birthday party earlier where Rohit Dhile and Tejas Wagh had heated arguments. Tejas along with his accomplice laid a trap and attacked Rohit Dhile with Koyta and other sharp weapons resulting in his death. While Rohit before his death attacked Tejas Wagh and Somnath Wagh while Rohit’s accomplice Chetan alias Dadya Javalkar fired rounds at Somnath and Tejas from his pistol Somnath and Tejas were critically injured in the attack and Somnath succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The Haveli police are investigating the case further.