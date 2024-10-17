Pune Water Cut News: Supply in Areas Under PMC and PCMC Affected Today Due to Repair Work at Multiple Units

Several areas in Pune will not receive water today (October 17) following an announcement by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding disruptions due to repairs and maintenance work at various units, including the main water distribution plant at Parvati.

The water supply from the Bhama Askhed unit to the eastern parts of the city will be affected, including areas such as Wadgaon Sheri, Viman Nagar, parts of Nagar Road, and Chandannagar. Last week's water cut was postponed due to the Navratri and Durga Puja festivities.f

According to PMC officials, the water supply will gradually resume at low pressure from Friday (October 18), area by area. Residents have been complaining for a long time about low water pressure. Several pumping stations, including those at Parvati, Bhama Askhed, Wadgaon, New Holkar, Warje, SNDT, and Pashan, are also undergoing repair work. Former corporator Aditya Malve mentioned that complaints about low-pressure water supply had been received from various parts of the city.

Water Cut in Pimpri Chinchwad Too

Areas in Pimpri Chinchwad will also experience water supply disruptions on Thursday due to repair work. Civic officials have stated that low-pressure supply will resume from Friday. Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously and store additional water for the affected day.