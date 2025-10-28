Pune Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted on October 30; Check List of Affected Areas

Pune Water Cut News: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that water supply from the Parvati Water Treatment Plant to the Lashkar Water Supply Centre, as well as from the Bhama Askhed project line, will be shut on Thursday, October 30, for essential repair work on leaking pipelines. According to the PMC, the Water Supply Department said the repair work is necessary to fix leakages and maintain smooth distribution. Water supply will resume by Friday morning, though some areas may receive water late or at low pressure.

Areas to Face Water Disruption:

Areas Affected Under Lashkar Water Works:

Entire, Ramdtekkdi Industrial Area, Sayyadnagar, Heaven Park, Shankar Math, Vaidu Wadi, Ram Nagar, Anand Nagar, Hadapsar Gaothan, Satav Wadi, Gondhalenagar, Sasanenagar, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Solapur Road, BT Kawade Road, Bhimnagar, Koregaon Park, Orient Garden, the right section of Mohammedwadi Road, Fursungi, and Uruli Devachi. Tanker water supply in Fursungi and Uruli Devachi will also remain suspended.

Areas Affected Under Nagar Road Water Works:

Entire Kharadi Area, Aaple Ghar, Bhangai Vasti, Chaudhary Vasti, Eknath Pathare Nagar, Satav Vasti, Thite Vasti, Chandan Nagar, Borate Nagar, Yashwant Nagar, Tukaram Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Park, Rajshri Colony, Matenagar, Malwadi, and Mahavir Nagar.

Areas Affected Under Bhama Askhed Scheme:

Shejwal Park, Vidi Kamgar Vasti, Sainath Nagar, Vadheshwar Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Gharkul Society, Tempo Chowk, Pote Nagar, Vidya Nagar, and Murlidhar Society will also experience a full-day water outage.

Citizens have been urged to use water judiciously and store enough for essential needs.