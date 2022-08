Pune Water Supply: Water supply will be cut in these areas of city

Pune: Due to maintenance work at Parvati Water Center and Lashkar Water Center on Thursday. Water supply will be shut off in the city on 4th August 2022. Also, there is a possibility of water supply late and low pressure on Friday morning. Such information has been given on behalf of the Water Supply Department.

Area with water supply cut off

Parvati Jalkendra Area (Parvati, Padmavati, Indiranagar Pumping) :- All Petha City, Dattawadi Parisar, Rajendranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Tekkan Area, Shivaji Nagar Area, Swargate Parivar, Parvati Darshan, Mukund Nagar, Parvati Village, Sahakar Nagar, Satara Road Area , Padmavati, Bibvewadi, Taljai, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Indiranagar Parisar, Karve Road to S. N. D. T. Parisar, Erandwana, Entire Kothrud area, Dahanukar Colony, Karvenagar, Law College Road, Mithanagar above Seminary Zone, Shivneri Nagar, Bhagyodaya Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Saibaba Nagar, Survey No. 42, 46 (Kondhwa Khurd) etc. , Padmavati Tanker Filling Station.

Lashkar Jalkendra Area :- Lashkar Area, Pune Station Area, Mula Road, Koregaon Park Tadiwala Road, Race Course Area, Wanwadi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mahamadwadi, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Yerawada Area, Vishrantwadi, Nagar Road, Kalyani Nagar, Maharashtra Housing Board Colony , Vadgaon Sherry, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, Solapur Road, Ganagle Nagar, Satavwadi..