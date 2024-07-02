Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain and Cloudy Skies from July 2-7

Following a brief hiatus, the monsoon has resumed in Pune, with light showers observed over the past week. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies from July 2 to July 7.

The maximum temperature recorded on July 01 in Pune was 31.2 degrees Celsius while the IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 27.0 to 28.0 degrees Celsius.

Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate Rain Expected in City with Maximum Temperature Reaching 32°C

However, the IMD forecast suggests heavy rains in the ghat sections of Pune and has advised the commuters to take proper precautions before travelling in the ghats.