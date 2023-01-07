Pune: Woman drug dealer arrested after five years, MD worth Rs 20 lakh seized

The Pune Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Squad apprehended a lady who had been hiding from the police for five years in a drug sale case from Mumbai. The arrested woman has been identified as Jelukha Mohammad Hussain Qureshi, alias Julikhabi, alias Jillo (40), a resident of Sayyid Aliv, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz, Mumbai.

Following the drug sale case, Afzal Imam Nadaf (26), of Solapur, and Arjun Vishnu Jadhav (32), of Lonavla, were detained in the Sangamwadi bridge area of Yerwada.They were apprehended with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh. Both were interrogated by police and told police they had bought mephedrone from Qureshi.

Qureshi lives in Mumbai, and a drug-selling case was registered against her at Khadak police station five years ago. She has been hidden from the police since then. Maruti Pardhi and Manoj Salunke of the Mumbai Police Department received information that Qureshi was living in the Santacruz area. The following day, the police team arrested her.

A team led by Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, Assistant Inspector Laxman Dhengle, Shailaja Jankar, Dnyaneshwar Ghorpade, Vishal Dalvi, and Rahul Joshi carried out the action under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokle, DCP (Crime) Amol Zende, and ACP Gajanan Tope.