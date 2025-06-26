Pune Woman Duped of Rs 2 Lakh in Cyber Scam Promising Earnings for Video Likes, Comments

Pune, Maharashtra (June 26, 2025): A young woman from Kondhwa Budruk in Pune was allegedly duped of ₹2 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her with the promise of earning money through likes and comments on videos. The incident took place between May 12 and 13.

According to police, the woman received a message from an unknown social media ID claiming to represent a company. The sender asked her to like and comment on company videos in return for money. Gaining her trust, the fraudsters then sent a link and convinced her to invest money online.

Realising later that she had been cheated, the woman filed a complaint at Kondhwa police station. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified mobile phone users.

Assistant Police Inspector Mayur Vairagkar is leading the investigation.