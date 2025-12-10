Pune: Woman Injured After Leopard Attack Near Uruli Kanchan, Search Operation Launched

Uruli Kanchan: Leopard attack left woman injured in the Kholshet area of Ashtapur in Haveli taluka. This incident occurred on Tuesday (9th) at around 5:15 am. The injured woman has been identified as Anjana Valmik Kotwal and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Wagholi. While the Kotwal was leaving her house for the Dashakriya ritual, a leopard lurking near her house suddenly attacked her. After her screams, the citizens who were with her immediately ran and rescued her and immediately shifted her to the hospital.

This unexpected incident has spread fear in the Ashtapur area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the villagers contacted the forest department, and a team of the department has reached the spot and is conducting an inspection. Measures are being taken to track the leopard's movements in the area.

Meanwhile, former MLA of Shirur-Haveli Ashok Pawar visited the hospital and questioned the injured woman. While interacting with the family, he spoke to Forest Department officials Prashant Khade and Mahadev Mohite over the phone to ensure immediate provision of necessary medical assistance. Pawar has directed the concerned department to take measures such as installing cages in the area, increasing patrols during night and early morning hours, for the safety of the citizens. He also appealed to the citizens to be extremely vigilant.