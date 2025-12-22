Pune: Youth Attacked by Group of People in Hadapsar Over Angry Stare; Police Probe On

Pune: A minor dispute turned violent in Shinde Vasti area of ​​Hadapsar in Pune, where a 24-year-old man was attacked by a group of men. This incident occurred on Friday, December 19, 2025. A case has been registered at the Wanwadi police station, and the police are searching for the absconding accused. According to a News18Marathi report, victim Yasin Sheikh and his friends were near a bonfire when a gang of nine people started brutally beating him over a minor dispute.

About Case

Victim, Yasin Sheikh and his friends were having a bonfire in their society's parking lot when Omkar Zombade confronted them, initiating an argument by asking why they were looking at him angrily. The dispute escalated, and accused with eight accomplices who attacked Yasin with iron rods and wooden sticks, causing serious injuries that required hospitalization.

Police have registered cases against all nine accused. Crime Branch Police Inspector Sangeeta Jadhav is investigating the case. Local residents have demanded strict action against such gangs that are creating terror in the area.

In similar incident, A 14-year-old schoolboy was injured after a man attacked him with a sharp weapon at a PMPML bus stop in the Maharshinagar area on Monday. The boy suffered an injury to his hand. Police have begun a search for the suspects who fled after the assault.

The injured boy filed a complaint at the Swargate police station. Police said the boy lives in the Bhedenagar area of Kondhwa. He was on his way home around 4.45 pm on December 1 and was waiting at the PMPL bus stop near Pujari Udyan in Maharshinagar.