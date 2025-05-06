Pune: Youth Stops Moving PMPML Bus to Shoot Instagram Reel, Video Sparks Outrage [WATCH]

Pune, Maharashtra (May 6, 2025): A shocking incident has surfaced from Pune’s Fergusson College Road area where a young man stopped a moving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus just to film an Instagram Reel. The video shows the man standing at the bus door and pretending to tie his shoelaces. The clip has gone viral on social media and sparked widespread outrage.

The area is known for heavy foot traffic due to nearby colleges and shops. Locals say such reckless acts not only endanger the life of the individual but also put others at risk. In the viral video, the youth signals the bus to stop. He then stands at the entrance and ties his shoelaces without any intention of boarding.

He later uploaded the video to social media, triggering anger among Pune residents. Many have questioned what action will be taken against the individual. Citizens have called for strict steps from authorities, saying such stunts for online fame are irresponsible and should not be tolerated.