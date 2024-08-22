Pune's Arti Dhamal soars high with Air India Express

The aviation industry has a new rising star, and her name is Arti Dhamal. This 20-year-old from Pune has quickly become the youngest crew member to serve on Air India Express, bringing a fresh perspective and youthful energy to the skies. Arti's story is not just about her age; it's about her impressive ability to juggle a demanding career in aviation while also excelling as a District and state-level hockey player. Her disciplined upbringing as an army Veteran's daughter has equipped her with the skills necessary to succeed in both fields. Arti's father, Rajendra Dhamal, has been a pillar of strength and inspiration in her life. His dedication to service and excellence as an army Veteran has instilled in her the values of discipline and resilience.

Arti’s role with Air India Express, a subsidiary of the Tata group, has been a testament to her professionalism and warmth. In her journey, Arti looks up to Ratan Tata, whose leadership and vision for the Tata Group have left a lasting impression on her. His commitment to innovation and his compassionate approach to business are values that Arti carries with her as she navigates the challenges of her roles in aviation and sports. Ratan Tata's story of perseverance and excellence inspires Arti to aim high and dream big, reminding her that with the right attitude, every aspiration is within reach.

In her role as a cabin crew member, Arti has faced the rigorous demands of ensuring passenger safety and comfort. The challenges of dealing with in-flight situations have honed her ability to remain composed under pressure, a skill she attributes to the mental and physical training of competitive sports. Arti's story is not just her own but also a beacon of inspiration for the youth across the country. She embodies the idea that with hard work and a clear vision, the sky is not a limit but a starting point. As she continues to fly high with Air India Express and score goals on the hockey field, Arti Dhamal stands as a symbol of what the next generation can achieve with the right mix of determination and support.