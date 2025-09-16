Pune’s Shivajinagar, Swargate Bus Stands to Get Modern Amenities and EV Charging Points as Transport Minister Announces Major Overhaul

Pune is set to witness a major transformation in its public transport infrastructure as Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the redevelopment of two of the city’s busiest bus stations—Shivajinagar and Swargate. Addressing the media on Monday, September 15, Sarnaik revealed that the Shivajinagar bus terminal will be rebuilt by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, while the Swargate project will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The minister assured that within the next three years, both terminals will be upgraded with modern facilities for passengers.

During his Pune visit, Sarnaik inspected the bus stations at Lonavala, Shivajinagar, and Swargate to review hygiene, amenities, and safety arrangements. He was accompanied by MSRTC Divisional Controller Arun Sia and other senior officials. Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik clarified that land at Shivajinagar had earlier been allocated to Maha-Metro under an agreement, which had caused coordination issues. However, it has now been decided that the complete redevelopment of the Shivajinagar bus stand will be carried out exclusively by Maha-Metro. This is expected to resolve earlier conflicts and streamline the project.

Also Read: Brazil submits Wagner Moura starrer 'The Secret Agent' for Best International Feature film category at Oscars 2025

The minister acknowledged that citizens have faced inconvenience for the past eight years due to the temporary relocation of the Shivajinagar bus stand to Wakdewadi. To address these challenges, MSRTC plans to allow operations at the Wakdewadi terminal on Aarey Dairy land with improved passenger amenities for the next three years. Meanwhile, a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Shivajinagar bus stand is being prepared under the PPP model. The proposal includes building modern waiting halls, ensuring cleanliness, and integrating safety measures, alongside facilities that meet the growing needs of commuters.

Looking ahead, Sarnaik emphasized the importance of preparing transport hubs for the rise of electric vehicles. The new Shivajinagar terminal will feature EV charging points, making it future-ready and environmentally sustainable. Similarly, Swargate bus station will also be upgraded under a PPP arrangement with enhanced infrastructure and passenger-friendly services. The minister expressed confidence that both projects will be completed within three years. Once operational, the redeveloped bus stations are expected not only to ease travel for commuters but also to bring significant improvements in Pune’s overall transport system.