Raj Thackeray postpones his Ayodhya tour, due to health reasons?

There was talk on social media that Raj Thackeray had postponed his Ayodhya tour due to health reasons. This has been revealed by MNS office bearers in Pune. The bearers also stated that the leader is in good condition and there was no reason to cancel the tour. Babu Wagaskar, Sainath Babar and Ashish Sable Patil were present on this occasion.

Raj Thackeray had announced his visit to Ayodhya on June 5 last month at a press conference in Pune. After that, MNS started preparing for the tour. MNS office-bearers said that thousands of Mansainiks from Maharashtra will go for this tour. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh MP Brij Bhushan will not allow Raj Thackeray to set foot in Ayodhya. "We will not allow the people of Uttar Pradesh to come unless we apologize," Brijbhushan said. In addition, Raj Thackeray has organized a meeting in Pune. But for some reason, he has postponed his Ayodhya tour. He has tweeted that he will speak at a meeting in Pune.

Wagaskar said, "Leader's health is very good. The reason behind the cancellation of the Ayodhya tour is not health-related. He has given an explanation that he will speak in detail about this tour in the meeting in Pune." City President Sainath Babar said, “We have launched a registration drive for the tour. The tour is sure to happen. It has now just been postponed. The next date will be announced soon. We are all ready for a mental tour." He also said that registration will continue this time.