Raj Thackeray Pune rally: Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune on 22nd May

MNS president Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune will now be held on May 22. Raj Thackeray's meeting will be held at 6 am on Sunday at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune. Earlier, Raj Thackeray's meeting was scheduled to be held on May 21 at Mutha Nadi Patra ground. However, as Raj Thackeray left for Mumbai due to ill health, the meeting was canceled. However, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar informed that Raj's meeting in Pune would be held on May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch.

There was confusion regarding Raj Thackeray's meeting in Pune. Regarding this meeting, Raj Thackeray held a meeting with Bala Nandgaonkar.

Raj Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 5. Sadhu Sant from Ayodhya and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh have opposed Raj Thackeray's visit. Regarding this, Bala Nandgaonkar said, "We are adamant on the Ayodhya tour. No decision has been taken to cancel the tour."

Meanwhile, MNS has started preparations for the Ayodhya tour. Preparations are underway to send MNS workers from various cities in Maharashtra to Ayodhya. For this 11 trains are being booked. Before Raj Thackeray reaches Ayodhya, MNS workers will reach there.

