"Rules Are Same for Everyone": Ajit Pawar Issues Stern Warning to Traffic Offenders During Speech in Baramati

Ajit Pawar is known for his straightforwardness, took a tough stand against the violator of traffic rules. On Saturday, July 12, while talking about the rules and regulations in Baramati, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that those who violate the traffic rules should be put inside the tyre and beaten, and action should be taken against them. Even if that person is related to me violation is violation. Ajit Pawar inaugurated Savitri Hospital in Baramati on Saturday. Speaking on this occasion, he gave a stern warning to those who create ruckus. Pawar also said that indiscipline will not be tolerated this time.

Ajit Pawar has warned those who violate the traffic rules and behave undisciplined. No matter how big a father the person who violates the rules is, I will ask the police to beat him by putting him in the tyre. The rules are the same for everyone, said Ajit Pawar.

What did Ajit Pawar say?

"Sometimes some motorcyclists look around and try to overtake slowly or go the wrong way. If I find such a person, no matter how big his father is, I will take him in my tire and ask him to beat him in such a way that he should remember ten generations. Do not break any rules at all. Be it Ajit Pawar or any of Ajit Pawar's relatives. The rules are the same for everyone here," said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar also addressed the issue of stray animals in the city, stating that some individuals err by littering and allowing animals to graze freely. He warned animal owners to keep their animals properly confined and cared for, either by complying with regulations or facing legal consequences. He specifically mentioned donkeys and cows, urging owners to keep them tied up and provided for. Pawar emphasized that the benefits he brings to Baramati are not meant to be undermined by unchecked animal roaming.