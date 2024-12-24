Satish Wagh Murder Case: Another Suspect Arrested in Abduction and Killing of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar’s Uncle

The Crime Branch has arrested one more suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Satish Wagh. The accused, identified as Atish Jadhav, had been evading the police since the murder took place. He was arrested by the Crime Branch team in Dhule district.

Initially, Pawan Sharma from Dhule and Navnath Gural from Phursungi were taken into custody. Now, Jadhav has been arrested.

Read Also | Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cats Target Tribal Villages in Ambegaon Taluka Amid Forest Department Inaction

Satish Wagh was the uncle of BJP legislator Yogesh Tilekar from the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Wagh was abducted while taking his morning walk in the Phursungi area on December 9 at around 6:30 AM.

The kidnappers had carefully planned the abduction. They knew the time Wagh would leave his house for exercise, who he would be with, and whether there were any CCTV cameras in the vicinity. After the abduction, they used an unnumbered car to carry out the kidnapping and later murdered Wagh.