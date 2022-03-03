Scholarships will be given to meritorious persons by Pune Municipal Corporation before the Code of Conduct

Pune - Six months after the results of Class X and XII, due to the delay in admission to this year's Engineering and Medical degree, the deadline for filling up the application form for the Municipal Scholarship Scheme has been extended again and again. . 16,000 applications have been received for this scheme. After scrutinizing the applications, before the election code of conduct and before 31st March, NMC is trying to deposit this amount directly in the bank account of the students.

Scholarships are given to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for students of class X and students of class XII living under NMC limits under Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Arthasahayya Yojana. For this, students in 10th and 12th class should have more than 80% marks and students of municipal schools, backward class students and students with 40% disability should get more than 65% marks. Scholarship of Rs.15 thousands and for 12th students Rs. 25 thousands.

Due to Corona, the entrance exam for the degree was postponed, so the deadline to apply was extended till February 28. After this period, 7 thousand 878 students of class X and 8 thousand 96 students of class XII have applied online to NMC.

The bill has been prepared by verifying the applications as they come to the social development department. About 9000 applications have been verified so far. There is a provision of Rs. 21 crore in the budget for this scholarship scheme. This provision must be incurred before 31st March. Also, the term of the hall of Pune Municipal Corporation will end on March 13, and the administration will come on the corporation from March 14. At the same time, if the election code of conduct is implemented, there may be restrictions on the distribution of funds.

15 thousand 974 applications have been received for both the schemes. The applications are being scrutinized and 60 per cent scrutiny has been completed so far. We are making efforts to deposit the scholarship directly in the bank account of the eligible students before 31st March. - Dnyaneshwar Molak, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation