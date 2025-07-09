Sex Racket Busted in Pune: 23 Women, Including Thai Nationals, Rescued During Raids at Spas in Viman Nagar and Baner

Police have conducted raids at two spa centres in Maharashtra's Pune city and rescued 18 women, including several Thai nationals, who were allegedly being pushed into prostitution. The raids were held on Tuesday, July 8, evening at the two spas located in Vimantal and Baner areas.

As many as 16 women, including more than 10 Thai nationals, were rescued from the spa centre in Vimantal area, a senior police official said. The police arrested Abbas Hussain (21), manager of Unique Spa, for operating a prostitution den in Baner.

The Police said that four people were accused in the case, including the Spa owner. Abbas Hussain was arrested on the spot. However, the other three are on the run. In the second raid, in Vimantal, at Mansion Spa near Datta Mandir Chowk, the police arrested Kunal Dattatre Ghodke (31), the spa's manager. However, two other accused are on the run.