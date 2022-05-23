Sharad Pawar lied, issue of reservation did not come up in the meeting claims Brahmin Federation

In the meeting held with NCP President Sharad Pawar, the issue of reservation for Brahmins was not raised. Govind Kulkarni, president of the All India Brahmin Federation, claimed that what Pawar was saying was false. On Saturday evening, 40 representatives of 12 organizations from the state had a meeting with Pawar in Pune on some issues.

Pawar himself, while briefing the media on the meeting, had said that some delegates had demanded reservation for the Brahmin community. Explaining that this is not possible, he gave them some statistics. From that, the number of this community in jobs is more than the population. Therefore, it is not possible to get reservation, but he promised to hold a meeting with the Chief Minister to set up an Economic Development Corporation for the youth of the Brahmin community coming to the cities from rural areas, Pawar said in the meeting.

Now Kulkarni has said that the issue of reservation was not discussed in the meeting. Contradictory news has been published everywhere in this regard. There was a role of some people who did not want a reservation, but while refuting it, Pawar said that Dalits, tribals and backward communities should have reservation for their social, economic and educational upliftment. The Brahmin community is not opposed to any reservation, the reservation given by the constitution is acceptable to the community. According to Kulkarni, no one raised the issue of reservation for the Brahmin community in that meeting. Kulkarni has clarified that the other 5 organizations present at the meeting have also made similar revelations.

Meanwhile, there is talk among some organizations of the Brahmin community that the debate has started from this meeting. It is not the entire Brahmin community that attends the meeting, it is the entire community that attends the meeting.