Sharad Pawar Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar at Vasantdada Sugar Institute’s Annual General Meeting in Pune (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared the stage with his estranged uncle and NCP-SP party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, January 23, during the annual general body meeting (AGM) of the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI).

Earlier, in 2024, Ajit had skipped an important meeting organised by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories to avoid being on the dais with Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar in Pune

#WATCH | Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar and Dy CM Ajit Pawar shared stage during the annual general meeting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune. pic.twitter.com/38LdkF8u71 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Also Read | Jalgaon Train Accident: Tea Seller Alerts About Fire in Bogie; Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Details Full Incident.

The AGM of VSI is one of the most significant events for the country’s sugar industry as it is an important institute in terms of research and outreach. Ajit has been a member of both the board of trustees and the governing body of the VSI for the last several decades.