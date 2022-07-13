Shind faction to enter municipal arena in Pune; Will form an alliance with BJP

Pune: Initially, 40 people who quit Shiv Sena did not get any response in Pune. However, after the rebel leader Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, the Shiv Sena's bricks have started falling from Pune as well. Considering the growing response, it is certain that Shindesena will also contest the municipal elections. He is likely to fight for some seats by forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As there is no Shiv Sena MLA in the district, Pune city and district was very quiet during the political upheaval in the state. A few days later, the fanatical Shiv Sainiks started an agitation condemning the rebels. The situation has changed since rebel leader Eknath Shinde became chief minister. It was started by Shiv Sena leader, former Minister of State Vijay Shivatare. He openly attended the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde. At the same time, it was clear what Uddhav Thackeray did wrong. After that, the volatility in Pune increased.

Former Hadapsar corporator Nana Bhangire took the initiative and welcomed Chief Minister Shinde in Hadapsar. Former mayor Ajay Bhosale and state joint secretary of Yuva Sena Kiran Sali announced that they are with the Shinde group. Among them are supporters of former minister Uday Samant, who joined the Shinde faction last year. Along with Bhangire, some other former corporators are discussing going to Shindegata. It is being said that Shindegat will contest in the upcoming municipal elections.

The Shinde group had revolted on the grounds that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state was being obstructed. After that a caste government has been formed with BJP. The same alliance can happen in Pune too. BJP was in power in the dissolved Municipal Corporation. They are still claiming that we will come to power. It is expected that Shinde's group will get some seats from him by announcing an alliance with him. The BJP needs competent candidates to support the politically dominant NCP in the suburbs. If found, they can accommodate the Shinde group there. If that happens, the Shinde group will get some more people from the Shiv Sena. That is the way to build a front.