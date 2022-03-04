Shocking! Neighbors beat up IT Engineers girls for walking around the house wearing shorts

Pune: It has been revealed that an IT engineer, who was staying as a paying guest, was slapped by a woman next door for walking around wearing shorts. The incident took place on Wednesday in Rakshaknagar within the limits of Chandannagar police station. A 32-year-old woman has lodged a complaint in the case and six members of the same family have been charged.

According to the police, a woman is staying at the premises of Chandnagar police station. They has three young women as paying guests. The girls, who are IT engineers, work for a private company in Kharadi. Meanwhile, these young women occasionally wear shorts and go out of the house. These young men used to harass the neighbors living in the area. He had also questioned the woman about this. But the woman had told him that it was his question as to what to wear and what not to wear. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman living next door broke into the house of the plaintiff, insulted her and beat her. According to the complaint, the IT engineer, who was walking out of the house wearing shorts, was also slapped. Chandan Nagar police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Sonawane.