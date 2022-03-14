SSC Board Exam: Tenth graders will be able to give exams in their own schools

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct Class X examinations starting from next Tuesday (Dec. 15). The state board has made it possible for students to give exams in their own schools.

Against the backdrop of the Corona, the State Board decided to conduct the Class X examinations in the schools. This brought great relief to the parents and students. All schools have properly prepared for the exam to prevent corona infection. Students will also have to be present at the school early for Dharmal scanning before the examination starts. Like every year, this year too, the campaign against malpractice will be carried out and action will be taken against the students who copy.

Teachers have been given the necessary guidance for the examination. Provides training on pre-and post-exam planning and class management. Teachers have been instructed to take care that students do not get frustrated while taking exams. Also, action will be taken against the students who misbehave during the examination - Narayan Shinde, President, Primary Teachers Association

The state board has given all the training to the teachers and headmasters regarding the examination. Also, the 10th and 12th exams are on different dates. Therefore, there will be no question of meeting arrangements and manpower. All schools, students, and parents are ready for the exam. Mahendra Ganapule, Spokesperson, Headmasters Association