Student beaten in Pune, robbed of Rs 50,000, car smashed with baseball bat.

Pune: It has been revealed that a law student was beaten and robbed (Student Loot). The mob snatched the bag from the youth's car at gunpoint and fled. The victim student has claimed Rs 50,000 in this. The incident took place near a mega center in Hadapsar Pune area of Pune city. The mob beat you first. The student also alleged that the vehicle was hit by a baseball bat. The accused fled the scene after a crowd of onlookers gathered.

What exactly happened? Hadapsar police have arrested Shubham Kamble and three others. The victim's name is Ejaz Pathan. He is studying law in Pune. His father is a lawyer and has an office in Mega Center. Ejaz helps his father in legal work. On the day of the incident, he finished his work and went to the basement parking lot with three colleagues.

The swearing of the mob Accused Shubham Kamble and his friends were crouching near Ejaz's car in the parking lot around 9.30 pm. Seeing this, Ejaz put the bag containing Rs 50,000 under the back seat of the car. He then asked the mob to get out of his way. As a result, the angry mob started abusing Ejaz.

Beaten with a baseball bat One of the men pulled a baseball bat out of his car. The bat then hit Ejaz on the head, back and legs. Someone brought a gun from their car. So Ejaz ran to his car and locked the door.

The accused did not stop there. He smashed the windshield of Ejaz's car with a baseball bat. Hearing the sound, many people came running there. So, the four picked up a bag containing Rs 50,000 from the vehicle and fled from the spot. Ejaz then lodged a complaint with Hadapsar police.