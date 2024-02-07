Suspect Believed to be in Contact with Killers of Gangster Sharad Mohol Arrested

Pune: The Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a person who was in touch with accused Sahil alias Munna Polekar and Namdev Kangude, who were at the scene of the murder of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol.

The accused has been identified as Abhijit Arun Mankar (31), a resident of Dattawadi. Technical analysis of the mobile phones of the other accused revealed that Abhijit Mankar was in touch with the accused. On January 5, Sahil alias Munna Polekar, an associate of Sharad Mohol, murdered Mohol with his accomplices in the Sutardara area of Kothrud. So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case. The mobile phones of the arrested accused have been cloned and 19,827 audio clips and recordings have been recovered. Of these, 10,000 clips have been technically analyzed, of which six are related to the Sharad Mohol murder case. In six of these clips, Abhijeet Mankar was in touch with Munna Polekar and Namdev Kangude, who were on the spot when Sharad Mohol was murdered. The accused, Abhijit Mankar, was arrested on Tuesday after questioning him for the eighth day. Abhijeet Mankar will be produced in court today.

Vitthal Shelar, Sahil alias Munna Polekar, Namdev Kangude, Amar Kangude, Chandrakant Shelke, Vinayak Gavankar, Vitthal Gandle, and Ganesh Marne, who were arrested in the Sharad Mohol murder case, are in police custody till February 9.