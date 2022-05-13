Suspicious object found at Pune railway station not explosive, says police

Preliminary estimates are that the suspicious object found at the Pune railway station was not explosive. Traffic at Pune railway station has resumed in an hour. A few hours ago, it was suspected that a bomb-like object was found in the Pune railway station area. The object was then taken to an area outside the railway station. The bomb disposal squad said that the object was not explosive.

A bomb-like object was found at the railway station, causing a stir in the area. As a precaution, platforms 1 and 2 were completely evacuated. Not only that, the train service was also suspended for some time.

"The object found was not gelatin. Someone may have left it on the way. The object was like a firecracker, but it contained only wires," said an official working for the GRPF's intelligence service.

After this, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta arrived at the railway station and inspected the area. Speaking to media after the incident, the Commissioner of Police said, "Police received information that a bomb-like object was found at the railway police station at 10.30 am this morning. According to preliminary information, the object concerned was not gelatin or detonator.