Talathi Recruitment Scam: Pune Aspirants Threaten to Protest If Govt Fails to Initiate SIT Inquiry; AAP Extends Support to Agitation

The competitive examination coordinating committee has announced a final protest in Pune over the Talathi recruitment scam. The committee alleges that the revenue department plans to release the final selection lists without conducting any investigation into the recruitment scam. The revenue department has not provided any clarification on the allegations made by the coordination committee, nor has it made any decision regarding the proposed judicial SIT inquiry into the scam. In protest of the revenue department's decision, the competitive exams coordination committee, with the support of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), has signalled a grand demonstration in Pune if the government fails to fulfil their demands.

Mahesh Gharbude, the working president of the competitive exams coordination committee, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “Due to the scam in Talathi recruitment, now there is no option but to cancel the recruitment. We gave many representations to the government and made requests, but on the contrary, the government is talking about making selection lists, and cases are being filed against us. So we are ready to answer them accordingly. Our president, Rahul Kawtekar, with the support of Dhananjay Shinde of AAP, has announced today an intense and indefinite final agitation in Pune if the revenue department releases the selection lists without a judicial inquiry.”

The Revenue Department conducted an exam through TCS ION for more than 4,600 vacancies for the post of Talathi in Maharashtra. On the first day of the examination, when the question paper was leaked in Nashik, a series of malpractices continued. The competitive exams coordination committee claims that if the examination had been stopped and proper measures taken, such a big scandal could have been averted.

Several malpractices have come to light from various examination centres in Maharashtra where TCS employees and even the invigilators were accused of helping candidates in the exam. The competitive exams coordination committee had demanded an SIT enquiry and reexamination. Several candidates appearing for the talathi recruitment exam conducted a protest in Beed and other districts of Maharashtra. The police slapped the protesting students with criminal cases. The committee has registered their protest against the police action and demanded justice for the talathi aspirants.