"This is mace on independence and form of changing state constitution" Supriya Sule

Pune: MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said "Opposition should be hearty. The central government has issued orders that no protest of any kind can be held in the premises of the Parliament. These orders are a violation of the provisions of Article 19 of the Constitution of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and bring mace to freedom. This is a form of changing the state constitution. We condemn this."

Sule met Commissioner Vikram Kumar at the Municipal Corporation on Friday. On this occasion, he discussed the issues of potholes in the city, Swargate-Katraj proposed metro project, garbage in the included villages, water issue and flyover on Sinhagad road. NCP city president Prashant Jagtap, spokesperson Ankush Kakade, former opposition leader Deepali Dhumal were present on this occasion. This time he also criticized the state government. She told “Surat, Guwahati darshan and hastily brought down the government, the swearing-in ceremony took place. But there is no expansion of the cabinet yet. There is no Guardian Minister in emergency situations. Someone pulls the mic, someone gives tickets, so there is chaos in the government.”

If there are potholes in the new road, it is necessary to investigate it. A white paper of the road works done in the city in the last five years should be drawn up. He also warned that the potholes on the city's roads should be filled within seven days, otherwise the NCP would stage a protest. The demand of citizens is to increase the length of flyover on Sinhagad road. The commissioner should take a proper decision in this regard within eight days. Ajit Pawar has approved the Metro from Swargate to Katraj. Funds were also given for the water supply of the included villages. Sule said that she got information about his current condition.

The proposal to name Aurangabad and Osmanabad was approved by the state government. Only the people who were part of that government are in the new government. The work is being done to cancel the decision taken by them. When he was in opposition, he did not implement the demand regarding petrol when he came to power. Had that been done, the price of petrol would have been reduced by Rs 15 to Rs 20, she said.