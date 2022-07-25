Training aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

A training aircraft crashed in Indapur taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district Monday. A 22-year-old woman trainee pilot who was operating the plane also got injured in the accident. Officers identified the injured trainee pilot as Bhavika Rathod.

Superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Abhinav Deshmukh said Rathod “sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 am”. Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also released the statement which reads “On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss. No injury reported to cadet pilot."

“Local police officers and staff members of Carver Aviation have reached the spot,” the SP added.