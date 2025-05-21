Vaishnavi Hagawane Suicide Case: ‘I Made a Mistake...’: Emotional Audio Clip Fuels Murder Allegations

The alleged suicide of Vaishnavi Shashank Hagawane (23), daughter-in-law of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, has taken a dramatic turn after a deeply emotional audio clip — purportedly recorded by her — went viral on social media. The clip sheds light on the continuous abuse she allegedly suffered in her marriage and has triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra. Vaishnavi was found dead at her residence in Bhukum, Mulshi tehsil, Pune, around 4:30 PM on Friday. While initial reports labeled the incident a suicide, her family has alleged foul play and registered a formal complaint of dowry harassment against her in-laws at the Bavdhan Police Station.

According to the police and the complaint filed by Vaishnavi’s family, she was subjected to continuous mental and physical torture by her husband, Shashank, and his family — abuse that reportedly began just a day after their wedding in 2023. Now, a viral audio clip recorded by Vaishnavi before her death has become a focal point of the investigation. In it, she speaks in a trembling, emotional voice: “I went against everyone and got married, and that was my mistake.” She recounts being insulted by her sister-in-law, accused of infidelity by her husband, and beaten while her brother-in-law looked on. “Even he raised his hand at me,” she says.

The clip has been widely circulated on platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter), intensifying calls for justice. Social media users, activists, and political observers are demanding accountability, especially given the family's political connections.

Vaishnavi’s family claims she had decided to seek a divorce and had already spoken to her father about it. “He said he would think about it,” she says in the clip. Her family had also given a lavish dowry, including 51 tolas of gold, a Fortuner SUV, expensive silver utensils, and other valuables, yet she allegedly endured relentless harassment.

Political Pressure and Police Probe

Given the involvement of a prominent political family, the case is under intense public and media scrutiny. The Pune Rural Police have intensified the investigation. The viral audio is now undergoing forensic analysis, and statements are being recorded from her husband, Shashank, his parents, and his sister, all of whom have been named in the harassment complaint. A senior police officer said, “If the audio clip is verified as authentic, it could serve as crucial evidence in establishing the abuse that may have driven Vaishnavi to her death, or point to possible foul play.”

Vaishnavi’s family insists this is not just a suicide, but a systemic failure and a crime fueled by greed and cruelty. “She fought for love and died fighting for dignity. This case deserves justice, not silence,” her father said in a public statement.

As pressure mounts on law enforcement, the tragic story of Vaishnavi Hagawane is becoming a rallying cry against domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and the misuse of power in marital homes.