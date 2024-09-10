Vanraj Andekar Murder Case: Police Custody of Accused Extended Till September 12

In a major breakthrough in the Vanraj Andekar murder case, the police on Monday informed the court that the weapons used in the crime were brought from another state. The police have seized four pistols, ten cartridges six two-wheelers and one four-wheeler and nine eyewitnesses including Vanraj's father Suryakant and brother Shivam have been interrogated. The police had demanded an extension of the custody of the accused accordingly the court has granted further police custody till September 12 for further investigations.

Andekar's sister Sanjeevani Jayant Komkar (age 44), brothers-in-law Jayant Laxman Komkar (age 52) and Ganesh Laxman Komkar (age 37), Prakash Laxman Komkar (age 51. all resident of Nana Peth) and Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad (age 41. Nana Peth, now resident of Dhankawadi) was produced before the First Class Magistrate in the Pune court on Monday.

Vanraj's father Bandu alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar (age 68. Res. Nana Peth) had filed a complaint at Samarth Police Station. Accordingly, police have arrested sixteen accused so far. While three minors have been detained, while the police are searching for four others.

Arguing on behalf of the government side in the court, Assistant Public Prosecutor Yogesh Kadam stated that the accused Somanath Gaikwad is the main mastermind, with the help of other accused, had planned the murder of Vanraj Andekar. The public prosecutor stated that the police need to investigate the involvement of people who were supplied weapons and money to carry out the crime and the technical examination of the mobile phone of the accused needs to be done. While highlighting the progress in the investigation of the crime, Adv. Kadam demanded an increase in police custody of the accused.