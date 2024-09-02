Vanraj Andekar Murder Video: Former NCP Corporator Shot Dead in Nana Peth, Cops Suspect In-Laws; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar was brutally murdered by a group of eight to ten people, including his two brothers-in-law, in Pune's Nana Peth area around 9 PM on Sunday, September 1. The attackers fired five rounds at him.

Initial investigations reveal that Andekar's brothers-in-law, Jayant Komkar and Ganesh Komkar, harboured a grudge against him due to an anti-encroachment drive carried out against their shop in the city. Both Jayant and Ganesh Komkar have been arrested by local police in connection with the case.

Vanraj Andekar Murder CCTV Footage

A shocking incident occurred in Pune on Sunday night, where former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was killed in the evening. He was shot and killed with a knife.#VanrajAndekar#Pune#NCP#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/zgudfpkiLS — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 2, 2024

Police have recovered CCTV footage that captures the assailants arriving at the scene in cars and on motorbikes before launching the attack. The incident took place at Doke Talim in Nana Peth, where a power outage was reported just before the attack.

The CCTV footage shows 13 people, both on two-wheelers and four-wheelers, attacking Andekar with a sharp weapon and handguns. Vanraj Andekar was declared dead upon arrival at KEM Hospital. His body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary information indicates that he sustained multiple injuries from sharp weapons. A forensic investigation team has arrived at the crime scene.