Water level of Veer Dam Pune increases due to heavy rain

Nira (Pune): The water level of Veer Dam in Purandar has increased significantly during the day on Monday. Engineer Vijay Nalawade has informed that about 1 TMC of water came into Veer Dam yesterday. Yesterday (Monday, June 11) morning Veer Dam had 4.39 TMC or 46% water storage. The rains that lashed Veer Dam throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday night have increased the water level by one TMC. Today (Tuesday) morning, the total water storage in Veer Dam has reached 5.36 TMC or 57 percent. Branch Engineer Vijay Nalawade has informed that due to heavy rains in the catchment area of ​​Veer Dam, a large amount of water is coming.

If such rains continue, a large amount of water will come into the dam. This water will be used for agriculture in the benefit area of ​​the dam. Therefore, farmers depend on canal water for their agriculture.

