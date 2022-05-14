Water reserves 6% less than last year

The Khadakwasla project, which supplies water to the city, currently has about 30% water supply. This stock is 6% less than last year. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, 99 percent rainfall is expected this year and if it arrives on time, Pune residents will not face any problems with drinking water.

The Vasargaon dam of the Khadakwasla project has 31% of total water reserves of 3.97 TMC this year, 32.69 percent (3.48 TMC) in Panshet, and 11.22 percent (0.42 TMC) in Temghar, and 37.15 percent in Khadakwasla dam. (0.73 TMC) stock available. The total reserves of this project are 297.74 million cubic meters and the usable water reserves are 243.55 million cubic meters. During the same period last year, water storage was 36.29 percent (10.58 TMC).

Currently, the third cycle is underway for summer crops from Khadakwasla Dam. This will further reduce the demand for water. However, the water resources department is planning to supply water to the city by August 15.