Water supply to be close in Pune on Thursday, check the areas

Due to electrical, pumping, architectural maintenance and repair works in Parvati Jalkendra Pumping, SNDT, Warje Jalkendra, New and old Holkar pumping stations the water supply will be cut off on Thursday (24th) under the jurisdiction of the above pumping. Also on Friday (25th) morning water will be supplied with low pressure.

The water supply will also be closed in Pashan, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Chatushringi Premises, Gokhale Nagar, Janwadi, Rangehills, Bawadhan, Baner, Chandni Chowk etc. Campus, Kishkinda Nagar, Rambagh Colony, Left Right Bhusari Colony, Dhananjay Society, Eklavya College Campus, Mahatma Society, Guru Ganeshnagar, Pune University Campus, Warje Highway Campus, Warje Malwadi, Ramnagar, Ahire Village, Popular Nagar, Atul Nagar, Shahu Colony , Warje Water Purification Complex, Aundh Bawadhan, Sus, Sutarwadi, Bhugaon Road Premises etc.