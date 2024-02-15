Worms Found in Drinking Water: Pune Resident Witnesses Mosquito Larvae in Water; Watch Video

A concerned resident of Pune, Jaideep Baphna, recently discovered the presence of mosquito larvae or worms in the drinking water supply, sparking widespread concern about water quality and environmental degradation in the region. Baphna, residing in the Blueridge township of Hinjawadi, shared a distressing photo and video capturing the unsettling sight.

The larvae, identified as Chironomid larvae, commonly known as "non-biting midges," are indicative of deteriorating water quality. Typically, their dark red colour signifies poor water conditions. Shockingly, Baphna revealed that at least 20% of the 800 flats in the township have reported encountering these larvae in their tap water, indicating a systemic issue affecting the entire community.

The presence of mosquito larvae in the drinking water supply raises significant health and environmental concerns. Earlier, muddy water used to come during monsoons. Now, the population of the villages upstream of Khadakwasla Dam has increased. Big housing projects are coming up. Their wastewater accumulates directly in the dam through drains. Therefore, 50% of sewage is being mixed with the water in the dam that supplies water to the city.

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media websites, claiming that a swarm of mosquitoes in Pune's Keshavnagar-Mundhwa Area hovers over the Mutha River. In the video shared on Instagram, a dense cloud of mosquitoes can be seen forming a swirling vortex near the riverbanks.

However, experts say that it is not a mosquito swarm but rather an insect belonging to the mosquito family. They note that these insects are unharmful to human beings as they don’t bite but rather indicate serious integrated sewage issues in water bodies. The presence of swarms of mosquitoes hovering over the Mula River and nearby areas has become a major cause of concern for residents.