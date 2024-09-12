24-Year-Old Woman Dies Suddenly After Collapsing on Gym Treadmill in Kochi

In a heartbreaking incident in Kochi, 24-year-old Arundhati, originally from Wayanad, collapsed and died while exercising at a gym on Tuesday morning. Arundhati, who had relocated to Kochi after her marriage eight months ago, was walking on a treadmill when she suddenly lost consciousness and fell.

Despite immediate assistance from gym staff and other members, she could not be revived at the nearby hospital. According to TOI, Arundhati lived at Sharada Nivas on RMV Road and was married to Rahul. Her unexpected death has left her family and friends devastated. After the post-mortem, her body will be returned to Wayanad for the final rites.