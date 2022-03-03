9 year-old boy flies 2,700 km without ticket after running away from home

A 9-year boy hid in a flight away from home and flew 2,000 km. A 9-year-old boy made a secret trip on a plane. According to The Mirror, the boy is a resident of northwestern Brazil.

The 9-year-old boy hid in the flight and reached 2,000 km away from his home. The incident was discovered when the boy's mother started searching for him. The name of the most mischievous child is Emmanuel Marcus de Oliveira.

According to reports, the boy flew from West Brazil to the other end of the country without a ticket. No one was aware of this. Surprisingly, the boy also evaded airport officials and security guards. The boy has not been seen in his house since the morning of February 26. The mother had seen the child asleep around 5.30 am.

The mother said that when she went to the child's room two hours later, he was not there. After that she got scared and started looking for the boy everywhere. The whole day was spent searching for the boy, but nothing was found. The mother had no idea that her son had reached Gaurulhaus, 2,000 km away. The mother said the boy boarded the flight without a ticket and went so far. The boy is said to have searched Google before leaving home. How did this boy get on the plane without any identity card? Airport officials are currently investigating.