After Imsha Rehman, Another Deepfake MMS of Pakistani Influencer Fatima Jatoi Goes Viral

Videos of celebrities, influencers and YouTubers, featuring them involved in obscene acts, have been allegedly created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Such videos then become a trending topic among netizens and people who are seeking MMS type viral clips.

This deepfake MMS created using AI is difficult for a normal internet user to differentiate between fake and real. It also makes the person's life difficult who has been featured in the video.

Imsha Rehman Viral Video Case

Similarly, the case of a Pakistani TikToker came to light in 2024 involving Imsha Rehman, her private videos circulated online video her consent. The video showing her in a compromising position had triggered the internet. She had faced lots of criticism and intense comments, prompting her to delete all her social media handles.

Fatima Jatoi MMS Video?

After Imsha Rehman and Umair, now another Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok creator who is staying in Dubai has become the latest victim of such deepfake viral MMS. The TikToker identified as Fatima Jatoi, whose MMS scandal created another stir on social media platforms.

However, it is not clear who exactly this video is related to and when it was made. Neither any Pakistani agency nor any official source has confirmed these claims. Users in India and Pakistan started searching with terms such as "Fatima Jatoi MMS" and "Fatima Jatoi viral video."

Fatima Jatoi Clarification on Viral Video

After videos allegedly featuring Fatima Jatoi performing a sexual act surfaced on the internet. Jatoi released a video giving clarification and denying her involvement, claiming obscene content circulating on social media and other platforms has been wrongly represented.

فاطمہ جتوئی

ایک گاؤں کی غریب لڑکی

آنکھوں میں خواب

گفٹروں نے تن کے شیر مارے اور گاؤں سے سیدھا لندن

اتنی محنت کی کہ گوڈوں کی جلد اتر گئی 😂😂

اب قرآن کو لے آئی جب ویڈیو لیک ہوگئی

مگر مہربانی ہے کہ اس دفعہ کوئی امیر لڑکا نہیں مارا گیا

AI پر ہی الزام آیا #FatimaJatoihttps://t.co/V6rveFoqlYpic.twitter.com/Yer1KrYAUf — J.N (@JN_ARAIN) January 9, 2026

In a 28-second viral clip, Fatima Jatoi can be heard saying, "I had no idea these people could go in such low. I have the Quran in my hand; this video is not mine." She further said, "These people don't see how a poor girl became rich."

Cyber Theft

Such posts claiming that don't reveal their identity claim to show a private video of Jatoi that hasn't been verified, which adds to the online circle and increases the search trends and creates desire. But there is no proof that the original MMS or video is out there. It can be a cyber threat to the visitor. As per cyber experts, such links redirect users to an unanimous website which attempts financial fraud or personal data theft.