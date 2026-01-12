Payal Gaming Viral MMS Case: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Accused for Uploading AI Deepfake Obscene Video of Influencer

An obscene viral MMS featuring social media influencer and YouTuber Payal Gaming had created buzz on the internet. The search "Payal Gaming viral video" term trend on the search engines and social media platforms prompts influencers to take action on her deepfake AI-generated intimate video. Gaming filed a complaint at the Maharashtra Cyber Crime unit against the unidentified accused and informed on Instagram about the same on December 17, 2025.

MMS Uploader Arrested

Acting on her complaint, Maharashtra Cyber has successfully apprehended the main accused who created the deepfake obscene video of a social media influencer, along with other uploaders in the case. The state cyber unit also served notices and asked them to issue a public apology.

The apologising video of the main and first uploader of objectionable content, accused named Abhishek Jadhav, was shared on a social media platform. In a video, he apologises to Payal Gaming and the Maharashtra Cyber unit for allegedly creating and sharing morphed images on his Instagram ID "dobiga" intended to defame the YouTuber.

Payal Gaming Reaction on Deepfake Viral Video

After objectionable videos featuring her face went viral on social media, which forced Gaming to react to it and file a complaint against it. She informed about this in her Instagram post and had said that he never speaks publicly about something "personal and distressing."

She clarified the rumours and posts claiming Payal Gaming in the viral MMS, saying that she has been falsely "associated" with the content. She said that the video featuring her image with her concern is not her and has no connection with her.

"I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity," Gaming had written in an Instagram post.

She had warned that the action taken by an individual or any of them would face consequences as her "real life and families" were affected due to this. "What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives." she wrote.

She termed the objectionable content not just harmless, but a "deeply hurtful and dehumanizing." She said she has always kept "silence" for any negativity against her, but she mentioned that this time, she believes that, like several women face the same forms of "online abuse", so it makes her compelled to speak against it and take action.'

Gaming confirmed that she had taken legal action against it and requested media and others refrain from sharing such content. "Appropriate legal steps are being taken to address the misuse of my name and likeness, and to ensure accountability in accordance with the law."