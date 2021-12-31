After testing positive for Covid-19, Chicago woman self-isolates herself in the mid-flight

A US woman name Marisa Fotieo, quarantine herself in the flight's bathroom for 5 hours after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was on the Iceland flight after which she got to know that she is been infected with Covid and at the mid-flight, Marisa locked herself in the flight's bathroom, so her virus couldn't get spread to other passengers.

Talking about her infection she said, “I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test]."



“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.



The lady also posted a TikTok video from inside the cramped quarters, writing: “POV you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean.”



“Shout out to Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters,” she added. Her video is going so viral on social media and so far she got 4 million views on it.