Agra: Speeding Car Loses Control and Crashes Into Haldiram Restaurant in Sanjay Place (Watch Video)

In Agra's Sanjay Place, adjacent to Ahaar Restaurant, a car crashed into the gate of Haldiram Restaurant. A video provided by a citizen journalist shows the incident occurring at around 1:30 AM on Monday night. According to the restaurant's security guard, the speeding car lost control, barreled through the restaurant’s stairs, and collided with the gate, producing a loud noise.

Local residents and the security guard quickly arrived at the scene. The car came to a halt after hitting the gate. Fortunately, the airbags deployed, saving the driver's life, although they did sustain injuries. Police investigations revealed that the car is registered under the name Pulkit Mittal from Bag Farzana, but it was being driven by someone named Gaurav. The manager of Haldiram Restaurant has lodged a formal complaint at the Sanjay Place police station.