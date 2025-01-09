Amritsar-Katihar Express Viral Video: TTE and Railway Worker Brutally Kick and Beat Passenger With Belt on Moving Train; One Arrested

A disturbing video from train number 15708, the Amritsar-Katihar Express, has gone viral on social media sites, showing a heartbreaking visual. In the video, a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) can be seen kicking a passenger, while an attendant also seen beating him brutally with a belt. The assault is accompanied by a stream of abuses, and the duo is even heard threatening to throw the passenger off the running train. Meanwhile, other passengers are seen standing as mute spectators. The video has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Amrapali Express travelling from Amritsar to Katihar. After the video came to light, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Tundla apprehended TTE Rajesh Kumar, while the attendant, Vikram, is currently absconding. According to initial reports, the passenger allegedly vomited and urinated inside the train compartment. It is also reported that the passenger was drunk.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

#Shocking behavior by a TTE on train 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express! The attendant is seen assaulting a passenger, hitting them with a belt, & pinning the #passenger down with his knee on their neck. This disturbing incident has left passengers in disbelief & has sparked outrage. pic.twitter.com/H3JLy1IZ1A — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 9, 2025

The altercation began when the TTE asked the passenger for his ticket. The passenger reportedly argued and slapped the TTE, leading to the violent scuffle captured in the video.

The Railway Ministry has taken cognizance of the viral video after it was flagged on social media, with tweets directed to @RailwaySeva, @RailMinIndia, and @Central_Railway. Officials have confirmed that action is being taken against the accused TTE and the attendant.

However, details about the passenger, such as his origins, whether he was indeed drunk, or whether he had a valid ticket, are yet to be confirmed.