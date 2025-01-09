Crocodiles in Indonesia Allegedly Fake Death to Lure Humans Into Water; Video Goes Viral

A viral video was shared multiple times on social media claiming crocodiles in Indonesia are using cleaver ticks to hunt humans. A video shows a crocodile pretending to drown in the sea to lure people into the water. The behaviour of reptiles catches the attention of netizens.

In a 12-second viral clip, it can be seen the narrator explained the scenario of why a crocodile from a distance pretended to drown in the water. The sight of what looks like a human struggling to swim and drowning in the water prompts a person to dive in and attempt to save him. The narrator pointed out that the crocodiles act like drowning in the water to lure humans to hunt them.

Crocodiles in Indonesia have learned to “pretend to drown” in order to lure humans into the water to eat them 🤯🐊 pic.twitter.com/YrMFodvNvC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 8, 2025

Crocodiles are known to use other tactics to hunt prey. For instance, some crocodiles have been observed placing sticks on their heads to attract birds, which then become their food. Researchers suggest that crocodiles can use small sticks to lure birds looking for nesting materials, like grass and sticks.