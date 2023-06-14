Anand Mahindra shares video of Aqueduct Bridge, asks Nitin Gadkari, 'can we do his?'

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, is highly engaged on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where he often shares unique videos. With a substantial fan base, his followers eagerly anticipate his posts.

Recently, he took to Twitter once again, sharing a new video and tagging Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, in the caption. Alongside the video, he posed a question to the minister.

The video shared on Twitter is an aerial view of the Veluwemeer Aqueduct Bridge which shows vehicles travelling through the motor canal which is beneath a large lake. “Wait…What?? Can we do this too, Nitin Gadkari ji?” Anand Mahindra wrote in the tweet and asked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari if India could do something similar.

Anand Mahindra's tweet has captured the attention of numerous netizens. While some have left humorous comments, others have expressed concerns regarding the existing infrastructure challenges in the country. Certain individuals have also raised questions about the necessity of such bridges in India. Consequently, a variety of viewpoints have emerged in response. Nevertheless, the majority have praised the bridge's distinctive design.