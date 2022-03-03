Anand Mahindra to explore idea of establishing medical institution at Mahindra University

After Russia declared war on Ukraine, the issue of Indian students stranded in Ukraine came to the fore. As many as 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, of which 18,000 were medical students. The fact that so many Indian students go to study for MBBS in Ukraine has come to light. Despite the availability of MBBS education in India, the lack of space in colleges for medical education is one of the major reasons why students choose the path of Ukraine.

Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra & Mahindra Company in India, has now turned his attention to this question. Anand Mahindra is always sharing information about its dream projects on his Twitter handle. He is also commenting on various issues in the society and is always one step ahead to help the needy. Anand Mahindra has now decided to do a bigger job in view of the plight of Indian students stranded in Ukraine, especially medical students.

He tweeted,"I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. @C_P_Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of @MahindraUni ?"

Following Anand Mahindra's tweet, many users have said that many Indian students are seeking medical education in Ukraine not only because of lack of space in India, but also because medical education in India is very expensive.