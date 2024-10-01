Animal Cruelty Caught On Camera: Man Feeds Beer to Puppy for Instagram Reel; Uttar Pradesh Police Initiates Investigation (Watch Video)

In a disturbing incident, a video has gone viral showing a young man from Agra treating an innocent puppy in an irresponsible manner—all for social media attention. The video, which has caused outrage among animal lovers and the general public, shows the young man forcefully feeding beer to a small puppy, an act that has left people shocked and questioning the lack of empathy.

The video, originating from the Shastri Puram area under the Sikandra police station in Agra, shows the young man feeding alcohol to the puppy while laughing at the situation, seemingly enjoying the puppy’s confused reactions. The incident has left many horrified. The video quickly gained attention, spreading across platforms and reaching thousands of viewers. It sparked public anger, with people expressing their outrage at the man's complete disregard for the well-being of the animal. Social media users condemned the act, calling it inhumane and demanding strict action against those involved. . "The Sikandra police station team has been directed to investigate the matter the UP Police said in an X post.