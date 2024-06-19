Bengaluru Couple Finds Cobra in Amazon Package Meant for Xbox Controller (Watch Video)

A couple in Bengaluru received an unexpected surprise when they discovered a spectacled cobra inside a package they had ordered online from the Amazon App on Sunday. Both software engineers, the couple had made a purchase for an Xbox controller, only to find the venomous snake instead upon opening the package.

According to a report of India Today, The venomous snake was fortunately stuck to packaging tape, and couldn't cause harm. The couple recorded a video and shared it on social media.

"The customer reported receiving a live snake in their package two days after ordering an Xbox controller from Amazon. According to their account, the package was handed directly to them by the delivery partner, not left outside. They reside on Sarjapur road and claim to have captured the entire incident on camera, with eyewitnesses corroborating their story," the customer stated.

"We did receive a complete refund, but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake? This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon's negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision. Where is the accountability for such a serious lapse in safety?" she asked, as quoted by India Today.

In response, Amazon issued an apology via Twitter, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused by the order. They tweeted, "We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update."

